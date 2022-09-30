BOO! For Kids | Kick off the spooky season while giving back to a great cause

All proceeds benefit East Tennessee Children's Hospital, helping fund programs and life-saving equipment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now in its second year, the “BOO! For Kids” fundraiser is a way to get into the Halloween spirit while contributing to a good cause.

For every “BOO! For Kids” yard sign purchased, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will surprise a young patient with a Halloween treat. All proceeds benefit the hospital, helping fund programs and life-saving equipment.

Here is how it works:

1. Purchase one or more yard sign(s) by clicking here. One sign is $25.

2. Pick up the yard sign(s) at a participating facility.

3. BOO! a friend, family member or neighbor by placing the sign(s) and a treat in their yard.

4. Watch as they open the door and receive their surprise!

5. Keep the BOO! going by encouraging friends and family to BOO! others.