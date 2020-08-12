Happy Birthday, Athena! 

UTPD's crime-fighting K9 is celebrating her 5th birthday in style with a batman theme, of course.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Let's face it, fighting crime and keeping our city safe can be "ruff" work!

That's why we need to celebrate even our furry heroes like Athena. This pup is celebrating her 5th birthday in style with a Batman-themed cake.

Athena helps to keep the University of Tennessee's campus safe everyday so it's only fitting, she celebrates her birthday all decked out in a superhero cape.

And just like any true Goddess of War, she's ready to head back to work protecting Knoxville after some cake.