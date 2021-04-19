Hard Knox Pizzeria to donate 100% of profits to Austin-East HS this week

From Tuesday through Sunday, Hard Knox will donate its stores' profits to Austin-East High School to help them with whatever they need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local pizzeria is serving up community support all this week to help Austin-East Magnet High School.

Hard Knox Pizzeria owner Alexa Sponcia said its Bearden and Hardin Valley stores will be giving back 100% of profits from Tuesday to Sunday to Austin-East for whatever it may need or want.

"Join us all this week, I hope we get super busy," she said. "Come support Austin-East and help us love on them as we know this community will."