Hard Knox Pizzeria to donate 100% of profits to Austin-East HS this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local pizzeria is serving up community support all this week to help Austin-East Magnet High School.
Hard Knox Pizzeria owner Alexa Sponcia said its Bearden and Hardin Valley stores will be giving back 100% of profits from Tuesday to Sunday to Austin-East for whatever it may need or want.
"Join us all this week, I hope we get super busy," she said. "Come support Austin-East and help us love on them as we know this community will."
Sponcia said they also hope to start the "School of Hard Knox" program back up soon, which assists Austin-East's culinary program by providing experience with preparing professional meals by bringing in local shops.