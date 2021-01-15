x
Hawkins Co. 4th graders send dozens of letters of love and encouragement to nursing home

Because so many seniors have been isolated for months, the students said their goal was to spread some smiles during these tough times.
Credit: Mt. Carmel Elementary

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Fourth graders at Mt. Carmel Elementary in Hawkins County worked together to bring smiles and warmth to residents of a local long-term care facility.

The students wrote dozens of letters of encouragement to people living at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab. Some even included some drawings, such as a heart, a house, snow scape, and a rainbow..

The district posted the photos to Facebook.

