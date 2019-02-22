LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — 13-year-olds. That age can be synonymous with self-centeredness and self-absorption. But one Loudon County teen defied that stereotype on Feb. 13.

13-year-old Bryson Watkins got a message that day and knew he needed to act fast, according to a Facebook post from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Watkins knew from the message that another young man needed help.

So, he sprang into action, according to the post, immediately running to a nearby off-duty deputy’s house to get help.

The two were then able to get law enforcement to respond, "actions that led to a life being saved according to Sheriff Tim Guider," the post said.

Because of those actions, Guider decided to recognize Watkins.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office

Surrounded by his entire command staff, Guider gave Watkins the Sheriff’s Citizen Life Saving Award, the post said, an award "that is rarely given and saved for those who go above and beyond as a Loudon County citizen to save the life of another."

Loudon County Sheriff's Office

"While we choose to keep the details to a minimum to respect the privacy of all involved, we think it’s more than appropriate to recognize the quick thinking and swift decision to act by Bryson, actions that we feel ultimately saved another young man’s life," Guider said.

The post went on to include a message from the whole LCSO team recognizing Watkins.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office

"We are proud of you, your level head and your quick thinking that reflects the greatest gifts we can bestow on another person - to love our neighbors and to make a positive impact in someone’s life," the post said. "And to do this at 13? Well, we can’t wait to see what else you’re going to do that will make our community a better place!"

Watkins is the son of Michael Watkins, a LCSO Lieutenant who currently oversees the training and K9 Divisions for the sheriff's office.