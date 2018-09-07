Gal Gadot is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs.
The actress who plays Wonder Woman took a quick break from filming Wonder Woman 2 in D.C. to visit patients at a children's hospital.
According to the patients and staff at Inova Health, Gadot took the time to chat and take pictures with everyone in the building. She even brought some toys and signed some autographs for the little kiddos!
"You are a true Wonder Woman," one doctor wrote.
