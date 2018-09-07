Gal Gadot is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs.

The actress who plays Wonder Woman took a quick break from filming Wonder Woman 2 in D.C. to visit patients at a children's hospital.

Dear @GalGadot- Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018

According to the patients and staff at Inova Health, Gadot took the time to chat and take pictures with everyone in the building. She even brought some toys and signed some autographs for the little kiddos!

"You are a true Wonder Woman," one doctor wrote.

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

