Local Knoxville woman celebrates 105 years of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year.

Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate.

She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank for over 70 years and did not retire until she was 93 years old.

Helen loves riding motorcycles, getting out on the lake and enjoying nature.

Neighbors gathered to celebrate Helen's birthday and she said she has celebrated her special day in a big way every year.

"I had the pleasure of turning 105 and I've enjoyed every minute of it," Helen said. "It was fun being 100 but it gets better."