Lifelong Vols fan worked to take tickets at Neyland Stadium gates for around 40 years

For the last four decades, a Vols fan has been taking gameday tickets. Recently, she was hospitalized but all she could think about is the upcoming bowl game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 41 years, Helen York has been a familiar sight at Neyland Stadium. She has taken fans' tickets and led them into the gates, where they could cheer for their favorite team.

However, York was recently hospitalized after going through a near-death experience. As she recovers, she said she is thinking about the Vols and their upcoming bowl game.

She said that she's been a fine of the team all her life, and her entire house has orange-colored mementos. Her phone's ringtone is even set to play Rocky Top.

"That's my love. I'm 86, but I love my Vols," she said.

Fans from all over East Tennessee tend to visit York, who lives in Knoxville, at her usual post on gameday. They usually bring hugs and gifts for her.

"I'm a people person, so it really makes me feel good," she said.

York was born and raised in Concord, and was married twice with three sons and four grandchildren.

She said that working a gate on gameday can be challenging — especially during games like when the Vols took on Alabama. During that game, she said she was knocked down by the crowd of fans.

"I'd never give up that job. I loved it, and I would do it to the day I die if I could," said York.

A day after that game, she said she had to be hospitalized because of complications from an operation she had in the 1950s. She said that she almost died.