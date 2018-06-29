GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Triad daycare gets a big surprise every Monday and Thursday.

They get to see their great friend Darron Williams, the garbage man.

He comes by Primrose School at New Irving Park in Greensboro twice a week and makes sure each child is ready to start their day with a smile.

He drives the big truck up to the front of the school, and the kids go wild!

He says his favorite part is the kids' reaction when he honks the horn.

"I don't mind doing it, I just love it! It makes my day go by better. I know it makes the kids very happy. They just love to see the big trucks! Something about the big trucks and the horns. So that's my normal routine!"

Williams recalls truck drivers honking their horns and being friendly when he was a kid and says that left a mark on him.

He also stops by several other daycares, on his route. And all those other kids also get to join in on the fun.

Williams, originally from South Carolina, has been an employee with the city of Greensboro for nearly 20 years, and has been on his current route for 18.

According to his supervisor JJ, Williams tends to be quite shy and reserved, but the kids bring out the best in him.

