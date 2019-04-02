KEYSTONE, Fla. — For any 12-year-old, celebrating their birthday at a farm with animals, superheroes, and all their friends would be amazing.

For Eric Piburn, it also defies the odds.

The young boy barely made it to his first birthday, and no one could have imagined he would make it to his twelfth birthday.

Eric invited his entire community to join him in celebrating.

His excitement was contagious.

“This is the best day ever,” Eric screamed.

Old McMicky's Farm opened their doors for the special celebration. There were dozens of superheroes, all the usual farm animals and hundreds of people.

For owner Ralph Zuckerman, it was all worth it.

“He needs and deserves all the amazing memories, that he can in life. So we are just glad to be a part of it," Zuckerman said.

Guests brought presents and lots of smiles.

The surprises rolled in for Eric, a bright light in what has been a tough journey.

Eric is officially off the waiting list for a new heart and double lung. Doctors have made this decision off of a couple factors, including the heightened risk that his body would reject a transplant.

Eric's mom had a few birthday wishes for her special boy.

"My birthday wish always for him is always the best health he can have, that he continues to inspire other people, that he finds joy in every day, and that he just continues to bless others."

