Hola Hora Latina gives children gifts to celebrate Three Kings Day

The holiday falls on Jan. 6, known as either "Three Kings Day" or "Epiphany." It celebrates the story of the Three Wise Kings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hola Hora Latina capped off its holiday season on Friday with a celebration of The Three Wise Kings. They held a toy drive in honor of the day when many children in Latin communities get gifts.

The holiday is known as "Three Kings Day" to many people, or "Epiphany." In many of the communities that celebrate it, the Three Wise Men bear gifts and leave presents near the shoes of small children.

The holiday highlights the story of three wise men who were named Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar. According to many Catholic and Christian traditions, the three men traveled a far distance to pay homage to Jesus Christ with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Hola Hora Latina said Friday's toy drive was a way to pay respect to the cultural celebration and support children who may not have received many gifts over the holiday season.

It went from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. at the Emporium Center on Gay Street on Friday.