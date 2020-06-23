"Hope is alive and well" | Mission of Hope packs school hygiene bags

Volunteers started packing hygiene bags for students in rural Appalachia, as part of its back to school program.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It may be June, but some organizations are already preparing for when students head back to school. Mission of Hope already started its back-to-school program by packing hygiene bags for students.

The bags contain shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap. They will be distributed to students at 30 elementary schools, to make sure students have the resources to keep up good hygiene as schools start back up.

Extra bags are also being packed for Mountain Ministry Centers. Mission of Hope said the bags are their way of reaching underserved families and communities in Appalachia.

They also said that volunteers are wearing masks and are practicing social distancing while they pack them, to make sure they're safe for the people who need them.