KFD: Good Samaritan alerts woman of house fire in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A good Samaritan alerted a North Knoxville homeowner of a house fire on Wednesday, March 29, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said it received a call for a possible house fire on Cedar Heights Road around 7:15 a.m. The caller said he was driving by and saw smoke coming from the back of the house.

The caller parked his vehicle and knocked on the door. He alerted the woman in the house and she was able to quickly exit with her dog, according to KFD.

The good Samaritan did attempt to use a water hose to extinguish the fire and likely prevented any further damage, KFD said.