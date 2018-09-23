Knoxville — Shannon and Scott Jones had no idea when they attended tha fateful championship game in 1998 that years later they would end up married with three little boys.

“My roommates and I stormed the field and tore down the field post,” Shannon said.

Shannon was a senior at the University of Tennessee that year. She said the experience was something she will never forget.

“It was so loud, it has to be the loudest game I’ve ever been to,” she said.

Scott Jones didn’t go to UT, but he remembers the moment he realized Shannon was the one.

“From the very beginning I was smitten, it was like an armadillo getting stuck in

cement,” he said.

But the couple didn’t actually go on their first date until 2005.

“Our first date was at a UT game when they played Georgia,” Shannon said. “It only made sense.”

Now, the couple is passing on their gameday traditions to their three boys.

“They love it, they’ve got their jerseys and they love shaking their pom poms,” Scott said.

While the couple has been to dozens of games over the years, they don’t plan on missing future ones anytime soon.

“It’s really from the heart, it’s like we love football, and it’s something that brought us together,” Scott said.

