LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office wants to thank a man who left a very sweet gift with a deputy Sunday morning.

According to a LCSO Facebook post, Deputy Kevin Kirkland received coffee, some jelly beans, candy and protein bars while he was blocking traffic from a downed power line on Lakeview Road.

The post also said, in the spirit of sharing, Deputy Kirkland did offer some jelly beans (the licorice ones, not the good ones) to his squad partners.