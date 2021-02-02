Humanitarian flying 10 water purifiers to Haiti, helping with relief efforts

An earthquake hit Haiti, killing around 1,300 people and injuring at least 2,800. A man is flying out to make sure people can get clean water after the disaster

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit relief organization is mobilizing to deliver clean water to Haiti after an earthquake hit the country, killing at least 1,300 people and injuring at least 2,800 others.

Air Mobile Ministries has its headquarters in Sneedville, and Joe Hurston works with them. He is planning to leave the U.S. early Monday morning and fly 10 water purifiers to the country. He said they can provide 10,000 people clean drinking water every day.

"After any disaster, it's going to mess up the water," he said. "If you don't have clean water, it's going to be a short time before you die."

He said that each water purifier costs around $3,000 and only one was funded by the nonprofit. However, he said his faith led him to pack his plane with nine others and take them to Haiti.

"He said that, "I was thirsty and needed to drink.' And if you see those that are in dire trouble and need clean water, give them clean water," he said. "Jesus sent me here."

Hurston said that he had planned to leave for Haiti on Sunday, but the weather in Port-au-Prince prevented him from being able to land. So, he said he plans to leave before 3 a.m. Monday instead.

Crews are also working to rescue people ahead of a tropical storm that is expected to hit the country. Emergency workers also brought heavy equipment to move concrete and rubble.