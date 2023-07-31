Nonprofit giving feminine hygiene products, clothing, to low-income women and teens in Knoxville area

The nonprofit has organizations serving different areas across the U.S. and across the world, and is named "I Support the Girls."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit is helping make sure women and teens in the Knoxville area have everything they need to stay healthy and hygienic, no matter what their income may be.

It's part of an international nonprofit named "I Support the Girls," which has organizations helping different areas across the U.S. and across the world. The Knoxville branch was established in 2016 and so far, they said the community has donated about 97,000 products to people in need.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, around two out of five young girls have skipped class because they could not afford hygiene products like tampons or pads.

The nonprofit collects feminine hygiene products, new bras, gently-used clean bras, socks, underwear and other hygiene products to give to low-income women and teens. The nonprofit also makes sure women experiencing homelessness have the supplies they need to be clean and healthy.

It also has programs to help people during disasters, and distributes "A.S.H. Kits." The kits are designed for aid, safety and hygiene and are customized care packages delivered directly to people who may be overlooked by other nonprofits.