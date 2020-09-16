JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois couple is celebrating an incredible milestone this week.
Grace Briggs and Delbert Kanallakan were married 70 years ago on Sept. 16, 1950. They are life-long farmers from Jerseyville.
They have seven children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren with one more on the way.
The couple was nominated for Today in St. Louis' Sunrise Shoutout on Wednesday.
Happy anniversary, Grace and Delbert!