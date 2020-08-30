'I'm a superhero' | 7-year-old celebrates birthday after younger brother donates bone marrow

In February, doctors discovered Luxe had aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder. A bone marrow transplant was inevitable. She matched with her younger brother.

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The road has been anything but ordinary for Luxe Trivett.

At the start of 2020, she would bruise easily.

Her parents knew something was wrong.

"It looked like someone had just taken black finger paint all the way up her legs,” says Landon Trivett, her dad. “It was just unusual."

In February, doctors discovered Luxe had aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder.

A bone marrow transplant was inevitable.

The challenge? Finding her a match.

"The best option is siblings,” says Megan Trivett, Luxe’s mom. “But it's only a 25 percent chance. We had to prepare just in case. If they didn't have it, they'd have to do a donor bank."

After testing Luxe's siblings, doctors discovered there was a match.

Her 4-year-old brother, Asher.

He was all in.

"He was like, 'OK. I'm a superhero,’” says Landon. “I'm going to save my sister's life. That's what he told the doctors the day he went in for the procedure. ‘I'm Asher and I'm here to save my sister's life.’"

On April 13, Luxe had the bone marrow transplant at St. Jude Hospital.

She’s been recovering the last four months.

On Saturday, Luxe got to celebrate her 7th birthday in style.

Luxe was blessed with many gifts, including a kayak.

“I'm going to ride it down at the lake with my Granny and Grandpa."

When her brother Asher was asked what his favorite thing to do with his sister is, he told us the following.

"I like to play with her on the XBOX," says Asher.

Although it’s been a long road for luxe and her family, it's most certainly been worth it.