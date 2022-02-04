Isaiah 117 to host ceremony Sunday for new house to help foster children in Hamblen Co.

Isaiah 117 is a Tennessee-based organization that supports children, giving them a safe home while awaiting foster care placement.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — An organization that gives children a home while they wait to be placed with foster families is opening a new house in Hamblen County.

Isaiah 117 will host a groundbreaking ceremony on the new house on Sunday at 2 p.m. Anyone will be able to join as organizers officially begin construction of the house. Local speakers were also expected to attend the event.

The house will be used as a safe place where children can stay while transitioning from their homes and into foster care. At the house, officials say children can find emotional and physical support in a safe environment while their cases go through the foster care system.

There are similar houses in states across the U.S. including Florida, Indiana and Texas. There are also several houses in counties across Tennessee. A Cocke County house was completed on Nov. 29, according to officials.

Anyone who wants more information about the event and the Hamblen County house can reach out to Isaiah 117 on social media, or by emailing them at jessica.lyle@isaiah117house.com.