KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is bedtime in Tennessee!

Knox County Schools said that University of Tennessee Director Phillip Fulmer will read a bedtime story for students Tuesday night. They said they would post a link to the website where people could watch Fulmer's reading at around 7 p.m.

Officials also said that Fulmer would be joined by a friend during the reading, but they did not specify who it was. They also did not say what book Fulmer is expected to read, but KCS officials said that elementary school students will be excited to hear it.

You can check for the link on the Knox County School's Twitter page below when it goes live at 7 p.m.

RELATED: 'We're doing what we can' | Parents and teachers weigh in on COVID-19, at-home learning

RELATED: It's Thursday! Let Dolly Parton read 'Llama Llama Red Pajama' to your kids tonight