KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A puppy who stuck his nose where it didn't belong was rescued by the Knoxville Fire Department this week.

He got his head stuck in the leg of a coffee table and his owners couldn't get him out.

They loaded the dog, and the table, into their car and drove on over to their local fire department and asked for some help.

Luckily, he was able to be freed.

The department called him "one lucky dog" and said that all was well.

The City of Knoxville Fire Department provides fire protection and rescue services to nearly 104 square miles within the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville serving over 180,000 citizens.

The city website said the department has the responsibility of enforcement of the fire and life safety codes and public fire education programs.

In 2017, the fire department said it responded to 23,804 calls for service.

"The department has 327 full-time career professional firefighters and maintains 42 fire suppression and rescue units in the City's 19 fire stations. The stations are located strategically throughout the city. The stations are staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," the city website said.

The city also posted a list on its website for all the safety tips the fire department offers.

