Kids raise $350 for Children's Hospital toys

Cooper, Lydia and Curtis banks raised more than $350 to buy toys to give to patients at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three kids in Knoxville are using a lemonade stand to give back to the community.

Cooper, Lydia and Curtis banks raised more than $350 to buy toys to give to patients at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

About $180 came from the stand and those who were too far away to stop by sent donations over Venmo.

Their mom said the idea was all about helping out and spreading kindness.

Smartbooks and toys gave them a 50 percent discount during their shopping spree.