KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some, a kindergarten teacher has an impact that's unforgettable.

For Adam Moore, Knoxville attorney and pastor, his kindergarten teacher was his favorite of his lifetime.

In the spirit of Christmas, Moore's father surprised his son by delivering Ms. Charlyne Thompson in his Christmas Truckster.

The reunion, 34 years later, was a gift to both.

"It's not something that happens everyday... as teachers we're not acknowledged everyday so it's a blessing. It really is, it was a surprise!" Charlyne Thompson said.

"I didn't know the car pulled up and I didn't know what to expect," Adam Moore said. "So it was wonderful especially this time of year, to give thanks and to remember years past. So it was wonderful memories. So I'm glad she's here"!

Moore also said Ms. Thompson taught him the importance of being kind.