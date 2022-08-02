Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donates to Love Kitchen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs delivered canned goods and a $7,200 check to the Love Kitchen on Tuesday.
The Love Kitchen received the funds and food items collected during the holiday festival of lights.
The Love Kitchen provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages to people in need and serves more than 3,000 meals per week.
Sisters Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner started the kitchen on Valentine's Day in 1968.
"This is really a community institution started by the sisters out of the kindness of their heart, out of love. That's why it's called Love Kitchen. They provide a great service to give people hope, and it's also one of those organizations and institutions that really is here in our community that everybody knows about and everybody supports because of the great work that they do," Jacobs said.
The donations will go a long way to accomplish the mission that no one goes hungry in our community.