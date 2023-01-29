Community gathers to mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols

People honored Tyre Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community leaders held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on Sunday night at the Old Knox County courthouse.

People honored Nichols as the father, skater, photographer and human being that he was.

They stopped by to pay their respects to Nichols by leaving skateboards and talking about his photography.

The organizers asked that the event stay peaceful and it did.

"For the people who look like me, I want you to love on each other," Mani Shula said.