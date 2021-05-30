Knoxville dad completes 100-mile run to raise awareness for childhood cancer

John Halter's daughter, Hattie, was diagnosed with cancer at 9 months old. She's now in remission, and he runs 100 miles every year to raise awareness for cancer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — One Knoxville dad took running for childhood cancer awareness to the next level. John Halter started a 100-mile run Saturday evening and finished that run Sunday afternoon.

"I feel good. It was a struggle, but I feel good right now," Halter said shortly after finishing his run.

He didn't just run the 100 miles to raise awareness for other children battling cancer; it's personal for him.

"My little girl was diagnosed with leukemia at 9 months old," said Halter.

His wife, Melissa Halter, remembers just how hard that time was.

"It was a lot at first. It was very overwhelming. It was very scary," she said.



Although the run is personal for him and running for his daughter is important. He also ran for other kids fighting cancer and for the ones that didn't make it.

"We met all these families all these cancer families and really I just want, just want to support kids fighting cancer," John said.

Even though 100 miles is a lot, Melissa said it isn't the distance that's important, it's the reason why he's doing it.

"I don't think it's about how far he runs I think it's about why he runs and what carries him through," Melissa said.

He will be the first to tell you that the run isn't easy by any means, but with his community behind him and his biggest fan pushing him, it makes it all possible.



"There's a lot of pain in my body right now, but I don't think it's anything compared to what my daughter went through so that's what pushes me," John said.



During his last break, before the last 20-mile lap, his daughter gave him a hug and the community showed up with their signs and their bells.

After more than 30 hours and 100 miles, John Halter completed the run for the second year in a row. His message to family's fighting cancer, hang in there.

"Take it a day at a time, and if that didn't work take it a moment at a time but rely on your faith," he said.

When asked if he'll do it for the fourth year in a row next year, he said he hurts right now but there's no doubt that he'll be back out there next year running 100 miles for the kids.