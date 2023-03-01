Knoxville falafel shop owner returns from helping Syrian and Turkey communities recover from earthquake

Yassin Terou raised more than $205,000 to help support distributions and medical care in areas affected by the devastating earthquake.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon after communities in Syria and Turkey were devastated by a deadly earthquake, a Knoxville restaurant owner worked quickly to raise funds to help those impacted by the disaster.

Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin's Falafel House, was part of a team visiting the Turkey-Syria border, helping serve meals and providing medical care. Since then, he has documented his journey on social media.

On February 6th, He started an online fundraiser in collaboration with non-profit organizations like Syria Relief and Development and Celebrate Mercy. Since then, the fundraiser has raised $205,678 from donors.