KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A frozen yogurt shop in west Knoxville is helping people with differing abilities grow into successful adults.

The goal is to teach them life skills they can use in their future.

Emmy's Frozen Yogurt Shop has all the yogurt and all the toppings.

"It's a little bit about the yogurt, but a lot about the experience," Owner Jodie McIntyre said.

McIntyre employs some of the best and the brightest you can find.

"Great workers... (they) work hard, follow direction well," McIntyre said.

McIntyre's goal is to teach as many young adults with differing abilities how to work and communicate with people while earning a paycheck.

"It's about me and the other workers that I have just trying to figure out ways to help them become more independent," McIntyre said.

She runs the shop for a good reason.

"I have an amazing 21-year-old son, Michael, with autism," McIntyre said.

His influence starts with the sign on the wall and continues with his hard work.

"Emmy is his nickname, it's something we use mostly at home," McIntyre said. "Our son with autism had the opportunity to work at a Menchie's for three years and he worked there and the confidence he gained, the excitement he had to work--he learned about money, he learned about his paycheck."

McIntyre wanted to give the same opportunity to three other employees who have differing abilities.

"I didn't know anything about business--nothing," McIntyre said. "My husband thankfully knows a little bit. So we kind of did this together as a family and it's been--I just keep saying weirdly fun."

There's plenty of fun, and plenty of drive to change lives.

"I wanted to show other businesses that you can hire people with differing abilities and still run a business," McIntyre said.

McIntyre said they're working with West High School and its work study program to help students grow there.