KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Talk about a little holiday magic!

Chad Randles was heading home from work when he spotted a man get down on one knee and pop the question to his girlfriend in Krutch Park in Downtown Knoxville.

Randles snapped a quick photo of this lovely little moment and posted it on Facebook in hopes of finding them.

He knew it was a long shot.

However, through the power of social media, Randles was able to find the couple and send them the photo of their special moment.