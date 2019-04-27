When viral photos started circulating last week of a photoshoot that showed young female athletes decked out in fancy and athletic gear, Nikki Hardin was reminded of one very special person.

Her four-year-old daughter, Harper.

"When I saw those posts...she's just such a tomboy and wants to play outside," Nikki Hardin said. "But she loves to dress up too."

So, she shared the photos to her Facebook page. Then Mary McGown, a Knoxville photographer who also shot Hardin's maternity photos, reached out. She wanted to help them recreate it.

"With this session, I wanted to empower girls and women," McGown said. "These photos show that we can do anything!"

The series photos show Hardin's daughter decked out in her usual t-ball gear, plus a poofy, girly dress.

"Harper loved it," Nikki said. "She thought it was so cool to have her t-ball socks and cleats on in a big poofy dress."

Photographer recreates 'girly and athletic' photoshoot

After all, Harper has been playing t-ball since she was 2-years-old. But never had she set foot on a pitcher's mound in a dress.

McGown said it was amazing seeing Harper be totally herself during the shoot.

"During the session, I watched as Harper was totally herself in front of my camera, but totally beautiful without even trying," McGown said. "I realized I wanted to not only showcase her, but all little girls."

Hardin also said it's important for her daughter to know, especially as she gets older, that her family doesn't think she has to choose between being girly or a tomboy.

"I think maybe moms or little girls that see these pictures will think, 'Oh well, I don't have to choose whether my little girl wants to do cheerleading or softball," she said. "Maybe she can do both. I hope it reaches out to people: that their little girls can be whoever she wants to be."