Athlete, actress and entrepreneur Nikki Estridge to host book-signing event for new children's book

Estridge wrote "Hoo's Driving the Bus?" which was top-ranked on Amazon's list of new releases. It was released in October 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nikki Estridge is a superstar in East Tennessee. The former Lady Vols player has gone on to be an award-winning actress, director, screenwriter and producer. Her IMDB includes roles in House of Cards, Law and Order: SVU and Queen Sugar. Now, she is working a full-time biopharmaceutical job.

Her most recent project was to write a children's book named "Hoo's Driving the Bus?"

"It's about a bunch of animal friends who get together and there's a little bit of a problem in the begging, and we find out who steps up to the plate — no pun intended. Yeah, it's just a bunch of animals and we just see them journey through that and work together," she said.

She said the came from her work to tap into her creative side during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she has always wanted to be in the arts, but felt most people only knew her as an actor. So, she wanted to find out what she could do outside of that role.

Estridge said that she wanted to write for her children, and she wanted them to be a part of something she wrote. The book was released on Oct. 4, 2022 — World Animal Day.

"I didn't do it for money or fame or anything, it was more of a cathartic outlet. So when it was released on Amazon, on the first day, I found out it was number one on new releases for Children's Zoo Books. So, I was like, 'Is this real?" she said. "It's been overwhelming. I've had a lot of great feedback."

The book is stocked by a local bookstore — Bear Den Books. It's on the same shelves as works by Dolly Parton and Nikki Giovanni.

"I feel pretty important right now. I mean, this is a big deal. Dolly, you know?" she said. "Actually, when I wrote this book, one of my visions was like, I wanted to see my book on a shelf. It's not just online, I want to physically, tangibly see it. And here we are."