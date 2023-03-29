KPD releases body camera footage of officer giving woman in need a coat

The Knoxville Police Department said the officer bought the woman a coat after she said she was cold.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released body camera footage from a police officer who met with a woman experiencing homelessness on March 19.

The footage showed Luis Sanchez, a KPD officer, meeting the woman at a parking lot. He asks the woman what she has been up to. The woman tells him that she is wearing two shirts, two gloves, two pairs of socks and two pairs of pants but was still cold.

"What do you need right now?" Sanchez asks her in the video.

She told him that she needs a jacket. He also asked her for her size. Later in the video, he meets up with her near a grocery store and gives her a jacket. She thanks him for it, and he gets back in his cruiser after handing it to her. She said the jacket happened to be her favorite color in the video.

"We are grateful to Officer Sanchez for his compassion and this act of kindness," KPD said in a post on social media.