KPD gives woman commendation for helping return wallet with $600 inside to man headed to a funeral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman received a commendation from the Knoxville Police Department after she helped return a wallet filled with cash and personal documents to a man who was headed to a funeral.

Officers said Amanda Goodman found the wallet on May 17 and gave it to authorities, hoping it would find its way back to the owner. Police said they were able to find the man, who was driving through Knoxville when he lost it.

On May 25, police presented Goodman with a commendation for helping return the wallet. They posted about it on social media, sharing a picture of Goodman with her commendation with officers handing it to her.

"Officers were moved by Amanda’s actions and wanted to recognize her for this demonstration of honesty, humanity and compassion," police said on social media.