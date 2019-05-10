A Knoxville Police Officer's small act of kindness made a big difference for a Blount County woman this week.

The Knoxville Police Department gave kudos to Officer Dexter Rogers after he helped a stranded 80-year-old woman from Townsend.

KPD said Rogers was dispatched with another officer to West Town Mall.

The woman was without her phone, money or credit cards, and had no way of calling for help or getting a ridge home to Townsend.

KPD said that's when Rogers stepped in, offering to pay for her Lyft ride for the 35-mile drive back to her home.

"We are so very proud of the generosity and empathy shown by KPD Officers like Dexter Rogers every single day. They go above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens no matter the cost," KPD said.