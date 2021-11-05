LaFollette pastor returns home after battling COVID-19 for more than 200 days

Zach Lloyd dreamed of sitting in his hometown with his family by his side for seven months.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — After more than 200 days away, a LaFollette pastor is back home. Zach Lloyd, the pastor of East LaFollette Baptist Church, spent seven months battling COIVD-19 and recovering from a double lung transplant in Nashville.

He spent 175 days in the hospital and the rest was spent in rehabilitation. He said that he dreamed of sitting in his hometown with his family by his side for seven months.

"This is what got me through. I was constantly driven by the fact that I wanted to be home with my kids, my nieces and nephews. That's who I love the most," said Lloyd.

Dozens lined the small town's streets waiting for his arrival, waiting and praying like they had been since he left. They gathered together on the side of the roads with signs, welcoming Lloyd home.

"I never realized there were that many people back home that love me the way they do," he said.

Lloyd was overwhelmed by the surprise. He's now surrounded by family and for the first time in more than 200 days, they can freely hug him, see him and comfort him.

"There were nights I'd lay in the hospital by myself and I had a trachea in, so I couldn't talk and that was some of the closest times I had with God in my life," Lloyd said.

There were times he said he wasn't sure if he'd see this day. He said he credits his grand return home to his faith.

"There were moments when you'd talk to doctors and nurses and the only explanation of why I'm here is because of prayer," he said.

While the fanfare of the day is over, he said he has everything he needs: family, faith and a heart ready to give back to those who believed in him.

"I want to give people around me hope," he said. "I want people to know there's hope out there."