KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For Janet and John Straney, Christmas Eve did not go as planned. As John headed to his dialysis appointment at 4 a.m., his walker fell off his truck.

"It’s a very important thing for his mobility to have it," Janet wrote on Facebook. "If everybody could please share this in the hopes that maybe somebody has seen it￼."

Captain Aaron Yarnell of the Knox County Sheriff's Office had not seen the walker when he read Janet's post. But, he knew of a way he could help. He began asking his fellow patrolmen to keep an eye out.

RELATED: 'The Dam Store' feeds more than 200 people for Christmas

RELATED: Mobile Meals sets record number of Christmas deliveries to Knox County seniors

"After about 30, 45 minutes went by, I started to get all these phone calls from these patrolmen saying we're over here, we're looking at this road," Yarnell said. "Then, I got the phone call I wanted."

One of the Knox County Sheriff's deputies had found the missing walker on the side of Interstate 640.

"The only problem was, it was in 50 pieces," Yarnell said. "I thought, what can we do?"

He decided to post on his own Facebook asking for help. A GoFundMe was started and within three hours, the community came together to fund a new walker for John Straney.

Capt. Yarnell found a medical supply store with one in stock, but it was only open until noon. That's when Knoxville Police Officer Keith Lyons pitched in.

"Keith Lyons had reached out and said he had a [walker] they can use until they find another one," Yarnell said. "I reached out to him and was like, where are you at? Could you help me out?"

Janet and John Straney with their new walker.

KPD

RELATED: Viral Facebook post helps those in need during the holidays

Officer Lyons picked the walker up and met the Straneys near East Towne Mall. The Straneys were thrilled.

"John and I feel so very blessed by the kindness of everyone today," Janet Straney wrote on Facebook. "2019 was a hard year for us but ending it on such a positive note is what we have prayed for. Cannot thank everyone enough for helping me out."

Capt. Yarnell said this is just one example of how people can use social media to help others.

"A lot of great people came together and were able to help with the walker," Yarnell said. "We helped her, and that's what it's all about."