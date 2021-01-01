Law enforcement, FBI, finds missing cats after Nashville bombing

"Molly" and "Martin" were reunited with their families Thursday, after they were reported missing following the Nashville bombing Christmas morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After Nashville residents were evacuated from their homes before an RV exploded in the downtown area Christmas morning, two cats were reported missing.

Around a week later, on Thursday, "Molly" and "Martin" were reunited with their family. The Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nashville Fire Department and the Victim Services Team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation found them.

Officials said that no other pets were known to be missing following the explosion on Christmas morning.

Six Metro Nashville Police Department officers worked to evacuate people on 2nd Avenue early Christmas morning before an RV exploded. The explosion damaged 41 buildings and injured three people.