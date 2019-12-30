KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Jody Freeman is still learning all the things her little sister, Traviona, can do.

"I'm an active person. I like to dance and do gymnastics," Traviona said.

"She is a very outgoing, very confident young lady, and I think that's great," Jody said.

The pair have only known each other a couple of months, but they are quickly becoming old friends.

"She's fun," Traviona smiled. "We do a lot of stuff together."

"She beats me in memory game," Jody laughed.

The two first met at Traviona's school when they were matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

More than 100 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors.

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Savannah and Ivey

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Juan and David

Jody heard about the program through her church.

"I always wanted to do it, but I had children at home and I owned my own business, and I was a little bit fearful of the time commitment and making sure that I'm here every week at the same time. But, as it turns out, it really doesn't take as much time as I anticipated, and it's been wonderful," Jody said.

Traviona, an only child, was previously matched with another big sister who moved away.

The 9-year-old has been waiting ever since for someone to spend time with.

"We play games and we talk. We're just really getting to know each other," Jody said.

Now, every week they are learning something new as their relationship continues to grow.

"I was hoping I could instill in her that really anything is possible," Jody said.

Click here to become a mentor.