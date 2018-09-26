KNOXVILLE — A local couple won a $10,000 tailgate wedding package from Tailgate Tennessee and will be sharing their big day with UT football fans on November 10, 2018.

NIkki Smith and Nate Stachey have children from separate relationships and they work non stop. For them, a large dream wedding was never something they thought they could manage.

"We were going to rent a lodge from where I work. It's super cheap and they're great people, so we were just going to throw a big barbeque," Nate Stachey said.

So, while the couple started planning, a friend suggested entering a free wedding contest from Tailgate Tennessee. The couple submitted a video letting their kids explain why they should win.

►Watch below or click here:

And just like that...

"Yeah! We won a wedding," Nikki said.

Tailgate Tennessee picked the couple to win the $10,000 tailgate wedding that will take place in Circle Park the same day UT takes on the Kentucky Wildcats.

"I was shaking and I was excited. You just don't think this can happen to you," Nikki said.

The couple started the planning process, which is in overdrive because the wedding is coming up soon in November.

"It's going to be different. We don't know the time yet. We don't know the details, but we are ecstatic. We are working quickly through the details but we will get it done," Nikki said.

While they pick their colors, cake and coordinate the wedding party, they aren't losing focus on the 'why.'

"He has been everything plus more that I would look for in someone," Nikki said.

"She made me a better person and that is why it's her," Nate said.

This was all made possible by Drew Rutherford, the GM at All Occasions Catering. He's had this tailgate wedding vision in his head for years and said he's so thankful he can finally make it happen.

© 2018 WBIR