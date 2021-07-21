Shoe collection underway for those looking to get back into the workforce

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local ministry is helping women--all through a pair of shoes.
'I Am the Voice of the Voiceless' has stepped up their 'shoe ministry".
The goal is to have shoes donated to help women re-entering the workforce.
Organizers said often-times people don't think having a good pair of shoes can be important when trying to find a job.
So if you're looking to clean out your closet, contact C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Ministries located on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Knoxville.
They're currently looking for sizes eight, nine, and 10 but will accept any.