Shoe collection underway for those looking to get back into the workforce

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local ministry is helping women--all through a pair of shoes.

'I Am the Voice of the Voiceless' has stepped up their 'shoe ministry".

The goal is to have shoes donated to help women re-entering the workforce.

Organizers said often-times people don't think having a good pair of shoes can be important when trying to find a job.

So if you're looking to clean out your closet, contact C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Ministries located on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Knoxville.