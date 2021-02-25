Love letters to Knoxville now available to read online

The Downtown Knoxville Alliance set up a heart-covered mailbox in Market Square to collect the letters leading up to Feb. 14.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before Valentine's Day, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, in partnership with the City of Knoxville and Dogwood Arts, created an initiative called "Much Love," which aimed to spread love throughout the community.

Though the event is over, the love letters to the Scruffy City are now available to read online.