Make-a-Wish East Tennessee makes puppy dream come true

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee surprised a young girl with a French Bulldog puppy Saturday afternoon, and made her wish come true.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young girl's puppy dreams came true Saturday afternoon when Make-A-Wish East Tennessee surprised her with an adorable French Bulldog.

Kayleigh, a 10-year-old girl, originally wished to go to London. However, her trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Instead, the organization gave her a puppy to help give her comfort, help with anxiety and to be a companion during the pandemic.

"They're really funny and I think they're really cute," Kayleigh said. "I just like how scrunchy their faces are, and how funny they are."

She was given the puppy at Lakeshore Park. The Make-A-Wish East Tennessee organization hosted a live stream on their Facebook page as they handed Kayleigh her new best friend.

"Even though their profits may be down, they're still willing to make that sacrifice and give to these kids," Seth said, Kayleigh's father. "It really means a lot. It's like having another baby or another sibling added into the family."

Officials said that Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes for children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength and joy. They said that they have had to find new ways to grant wishes while keeping children safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.