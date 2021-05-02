Make-A-Wish East TN gives teen her dream puppy

The group gathered at Petland Knoxville for Makaylyn Charles' wish day. The 17-year-old had wished for a mini golden doodle puppy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One teenager's ultimate wish came true on Sunday thanks to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

"It didn't click at all until I saw the posters. I'm very surprised," she said. "I've always wanted a dog and I've never been able to get one and now that I've finally been able to I am very excited."

Christina Sayer with Make-A-Wish said her favorite thing about the day is that it's all about family.

"It's a family that's adding another member. They are adding someone who is going to bring happiness and joy...who is going to bring a lot of energy to the house," Sayer said.