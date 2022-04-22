Make-A-Wish grants Maryville teen's wish to go to Disneyworld

Damian Andriopoulos, a 14-year-old teen from Maryville, said he is excited to meet Stitch and Pluto at the Magical Kingdom.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The wishes of a Maryville teen battling cancer came true on Friday when Make-A-Wish East Tennessee surprised him.

They said Damian Andriopoulos, 14, wanted to meet Stitch and Pluto at the Magical Kingdom. He will leave for Orlando next week, but the organization held an event to celebrate him. So, they held a surprise announcement at Parkway Drive-In where they said he would go on the trip.

Disney music played at the theater as Damian learned about the trip.

"It's always so wonderful, these wishes because it's such a full experience," said Christina Sayer, the director of wish-granting at Make-A-Wish. "It's a full week of fun, not just for our wish kid but for his whole family."

The organization works with young people from 2-and-a-half years old up to 18 years old who face critical conditions. They said they work to provide hope, strength and joy. They said they work to inspire a renewed commitment to recovery while also helping children face treatment.