KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Smokies ballplayers hosted kids and families from Make-A-Wish for a night of fun on Saturday.

Fans had the chance to donate and help kids fighting cancer.

All eyes were on the boy throwing out the first pitch.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, 5-year-old Luke got to go to Disneyland.

But with his next birthday coming up, Luke had something different in mind.

He wanted to give whatever money he got from Make-A-Wish and give it to other kids.

The CEO of the Make-A-Wish said the organization was thrilled to partner with the Smokies, and called them a "great organization that regularly gives back."