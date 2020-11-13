Man reunites with lost dog after 3 years in Washington County, Tennessee

A man was reunited with his dog who wandered off about three years ago, according to a Washington County, Tennessee animal shelter.

Roscoe, a.k.a. Runt, wandered off three years ago and didn't come home. More than 10 miles away, he ended up in a neighborhood where he would hang out. People kept him fed and he "mostly stayed out of trouble," according to the shelter.

Eventually, Runt went to the shelter and after they posted his story on Facebook, Runt and his owner were reunited!