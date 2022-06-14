Wife and Grainger County EMS crews save man's life after cardiac arrest

Paramedics say a key factor in Harris being able to walk out of the hospital just four days after the cardiac arrest was the fact that his wife knew CPR.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency crews and volunteers in Grainger County celebrated Tuesday after they successfully saved a man who suffered cardiac arrest.

They said Glenn Harris had a heart episode and underwent more than an hour of CPR — mostly by his wife. After a tense and terrifying hour, crews were able to resuscitate him.

Paramedics said that one of the biggest reasons Harris was able to walk out of the hospital four days after the cardiac arrest was the fact that his wife knew CPR.