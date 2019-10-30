HAVERHILL, Mass. (WJAR) - A Massachusetts man went to great lengths to create an epic Halloween costume for his son.

A local news station reported that Tom Hardy and his friends put in nearly 100 hours in his Haverhill garage to turn his son's wheelchair into an iconic Air Force jet -- the SR-71 Blackbird.

Hardy's 15-year-old son Tommy has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. He is autistic and nonverbal.

Hardy said the time and effort is well spent because his son is a typical teenager who loves Halloween.

"To watch Tommy light up and not only him light up trick or treating as a kid, but also seeing the other kids around him. Just being like, 'Oh, that's an awesome costume, bud.' They're not looking at him like he's in a wheelchair. Just seeing an awesome costume and a little kid going out, having some fun," Hardy said.

The elaborate costumes have become a family tradition for the Hardy family.

One year, Tommy rode one of the dragons from "Game of Thrones" and another year he rode a police car.