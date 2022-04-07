Maryville middle school student receives citizen service award after saving family following car crash

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Landen Conner received the award after he pulled his mother and 8-year-old brother to safety following a car crash in January

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A middle school student's quick thinking and bold action didn't just get him an award on Thursday. It also could have helped save his family from being severely injured, or worse.

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Landen Conner and his family were driving on Allegheny Loop Road on Jan 16, 2022, when the car went off the road. They said it overturned and landed in a creek, with temperatures in the 20s and snow falling.

When Deputy Benjamin Peagler arrived at the crash, he said Landed had pulled his mother and 8-year-old brother from the car and brought them to safety.

According to BCSO, his mother said she was trapped in her seat and could not remove the seatbelt, with her head just above the water. However, she said Conner was able to take the seatbelt off and open the sunroof of the car, pulling her to safety.

The BCSO gave Conner the Sheriff's Citizen Service Award. They said the award is rarely given, except in extraordinary circumstances when people act in brave and selfless ways.